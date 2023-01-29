Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. 293,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,960. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.