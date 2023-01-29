Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Badger Meter Trading Down 3.6 %

BMI stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. 293,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.