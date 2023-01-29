Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

