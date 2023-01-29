Balancer Price Tops $6.98 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Balancer has a total market cap of $326.64 million and $10.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00029562 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00398543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.27 or 0.27974766 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00573459 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,016,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,811,005 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
