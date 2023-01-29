Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 362,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 263,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.6545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

