Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 15th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ OZKAP opened at $18.91 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

