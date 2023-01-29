Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 15th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.
Bank OZK Price Performance
NASDAQ OZKAP opened at $18.91 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.89.
About Bank OZK
