Barclays Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$8.59. The company has a market cap of C$547.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

