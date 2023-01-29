Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $105.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

