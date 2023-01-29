Barclays Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.