Barclays Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $31.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.36.

BROS opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

