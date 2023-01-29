Barclays Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $129.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.