Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 70.0% in January

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BFAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,809. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

