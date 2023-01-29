Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 38,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,365,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,863,440. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

