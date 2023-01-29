Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

AMLP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,051. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

