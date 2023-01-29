Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. 4,972,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,395. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

