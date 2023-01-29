Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. 106,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,288. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $57.92.
