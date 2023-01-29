Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.87. 5,549,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

