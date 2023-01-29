Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. 2,927,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.