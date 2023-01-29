Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
