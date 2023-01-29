Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101.63 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $101.63 million and $550,408.42 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

