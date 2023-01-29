Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dätwyler from CHF 222 to CHF 188 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dätwyler Stock Performance

Shares of DATWY stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Dätwyler has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

About Dätwyler

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

