Berenberg Bank Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Seagen Trading Up 0.7 %

SGEN opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

