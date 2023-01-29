Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $63.43 million and $5.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00400175 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.28089332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00576735 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

