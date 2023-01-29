Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

