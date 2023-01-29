BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
