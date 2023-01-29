BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

