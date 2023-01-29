BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

