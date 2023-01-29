BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

