BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $863,000 Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 158,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 46.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

