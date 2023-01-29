BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

