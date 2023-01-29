BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

