BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 86.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 79.5% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,703,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $27,067,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 151.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 1,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang Stock Performance

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPNG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

