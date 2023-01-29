BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

