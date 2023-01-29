BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 8,235 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

