BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Welltower were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

