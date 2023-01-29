bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.95

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and traded as low as $102.25. bioMérieux shares last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 48 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of bioMérieux from €108.00 ($117.39) to €109.00 ($118.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of bioMérieux from €89.70 ($97.50) to €92.50 ($100.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

