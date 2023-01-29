Bitcicoin (BITCI) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $775,490.04 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

