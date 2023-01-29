BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $50.16 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,576.09 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $159.30 million and approximately $50.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00215657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,242.00623971 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,104,732.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

