Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.47

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $95.47 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 154.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.90 or 0.28253486 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00568022 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.