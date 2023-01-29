BitDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.30 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $15.30 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

