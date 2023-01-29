BITICA COIN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,399.50 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $11,399.50 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09627015 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,090.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

