BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BitShares has a total market cap of $36.56 million and $14.49 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009095 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,021 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.