Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

