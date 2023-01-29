Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Blackline Safety Stock Up 2.0 %
Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
