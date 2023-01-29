BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 75.9% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
BNY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.61.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.