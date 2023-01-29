BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 75.9% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BNY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.