BlueArk Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $585,924.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,182.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00585381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00189317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0009977 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $561,706.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.