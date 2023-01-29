BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $141.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

