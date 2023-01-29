BNB Price Hits $318.34 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and $650.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $318.34 or 0.01335245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,034 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

