Bobcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $2.11 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

