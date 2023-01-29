BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of BOKF opened at $99.50 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

