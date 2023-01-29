Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $237.72 million and $4.33 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00005781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,928,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,928,783.93236953 with 164,502,043.52296472 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.34291283 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,214,177.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

